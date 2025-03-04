New Delhi, March 4: Google's parent Alphabet has introduced a breakthrough innovation in internet technology with the unveiling of the Taara chip. This new device uses beams of light to provide high-speed internet data transmission with an alternative to traditional fibre solutions. As demand for faster, more reliable internet grows worldwide, the Taara chip aims to make this technology more accessible, and scalable.

Mahesh Krishnaswamy, General Manager of Taara, shared insights about the project and said, "For the past seven years, my team has been on a mission to provide abundant, fast, affordable internet connectivity using beams of light." The world is approaching a crucial turning point in data connectivity. Current infrastructure is struggling to keep up with rising global demand driven by streaming, AI, and other digital services. uBlock Origin Blocked: Google Removes Popular Ad Blocker Amid Transitioning From Manifest V2 Extension Platform To Manifest V3, Netizens Share Frustration.

The Taara chip is a silicon photonic chip that transmits high-speed data through the air using light. Unlike the first-generation Taara Lightbridge, which relies on mirrors, sensors, and hardware to direct light, the new chip uses software to control, track, and adjust the beam of light without the need for moving parts. By refining the core functions of the Taara Lightbridge, which was previously the size of a traffic light, the technology has been reduced to the size of a fingernail.

Taara offers a new approach to data transmission by operating in the optical domain, where bandwidth is virtually unlimited. It uses a narrow, invisible beam of light to transfer data at speeds of up to 20Gbps across distances of up to 20 KM.

The development of the Taara Lightbridge introduced a new method of transmitting beams of light between two units to establish a connection. A combination of mirrors, sensors, precision optics, and smart software ensures precise alignment. Once the beams lock onto each other, a secure data link is formed. Unlike fibre installation, which can take months or years, these units can be set up in few hours.

The Taara Lightbridge, which physically steers light, the new Taara chip eliminates many mechanical components, and offers a solid-state solution for automatic beam steering. It is powered by an optical phased array, a system that precisely directs, tracks, and adjusts light. Microsoft Integrates DeepSeek R1 Models for Copilot+PCs via Azure AI Foundry To Bring AI Directly to Windows, Now Available To Access.

Each Taara chip contains hundreds of tiny light emitters controlled by software to manipulate the light's wavefront and guide the beam. In tests at the Moonshot Factory labs, data transmission speeds of 10Gbps were successfully achieved over a 1KM outdoor distance using two Taara chips, which is believed to be a first for silicon photonics at this scale.

