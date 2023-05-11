Google introduces Duet AI for Google Cloud and A3 Virtual Machines based on NVIDIA's H100's GPUs to assist developers generate, complete and review codes and programs in real-time. Google I/O 2023: From Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, to Android 14 OS and Bard AI, All the Expected Launches and Announcements at the Mega Event.

Duet AI for Google Cloud and A3 Virtual Machines For Rapid Productivity:

Also new: Duet AI for Google Cloud, an AI-powered collaborator, which helps with contextual code completion, generates functions in real time, offers suggestions tuned to your code base, assists with code reviews and more. #GoogleIO — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

And all of these are built on our AI-optimized infrastructure, including a new addition — the A3 Virtual Machines based on NVIDIA’s H100 GPUs. #GoogleIO — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)