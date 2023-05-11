Google introduces Duet AI for Google Cloud and A3 Virtual Machines based on NVIDIA's H100's GPUs to assist developers generate, complete and review codes and programs in real-time. Google I/O 2023: From Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, to Android 14 OS and Bard AI, All the Expected Launches and Announcements at the Mega Event.

Duet AI for Google Cloud and A3 Virtual Machines For Rapid Productivity:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)