OpenAI is rolling out an update to its Advanced Voice feature in ChatGPT for all paid users. The voice now has improved intonation and naturalness to make the interactions feel more fluid and human-like. Sam Altman-run OpenAI said, "Just ask Voice to translate between languages, and it will continue translating throughout your conversation until you tell it to stop or switch." The updated Voice feature now includes "intuitive and effective language translation," which is now available to all users with a paid subscription. It can be accessed across various devices and platforms. WWDC 2025: Apple Likely To Cover Operating System Upgrades and AI Features at Its Annual Conference This Month.

OpenAI Updates Advanced Voice for All Paid Users in ChatGPT

We launched an update to Advanced Voice to make it way more natural and effortless to talk to. Now available to all paid users in ChatGPT. — OpenAI (@OpenAI) June 7, 2025

