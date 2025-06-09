Bitcoin price today, on June 9, 2025, is listed at USD 1,05,549.42 as of 8:49 AM IST. A slight decline in BTC price is observed from yesterday's value of USD 1,05,822.26 at 8:44 PM IST. While the drop is minor, Bitcoin remains below its all-time high of USD 1,11,332.88, which was recorded on May 23, 2025. Market experts believe this is a short-term fall. It is expected to recover in the coming weeks. The current change in price is believed to be due to sell-offs by big investors in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin price may see a rise later this year and could touch USD 1,20,000 by the end of 2025. Indian Stock Market Today: Sensex Rises 379 Points, Nifty Up 116 Points in Early Trade, IT and PSU Banks Lead.

Bitcoin Price Today, June 9, 2025

