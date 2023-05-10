New Delhi, May 10: The Google I/O is the tech giant’s massive annual event where thousands of developers gather for various tech innovations and knowledge sharing. This event also serves as the platform for the company to announce the launch of its various new products and services.

This year’s edition, the Google I/O 2023 is going to kick start in just a few minutes' time, where several exciting announcements are going to be made. Google is going to announce its latest software and hardware offerings to the world. This year’s event is going to be more exciting owing to the generative AI updates from the tech behemoth. Here is a quick look at all the announcements from Google. Pixel 7a Launching on May 10, Expected High-End Features at Affordable Pricing; Checkout All Known Details.

Google I/O 2023 Product Launches - Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet & More

The Mountain View based tach behemoth has already confirmed the official unveiling of the much-speculated Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a smartphones, and the highly awaited Pixel Tablet at the event on May 10. While the Pixel 7a is also confirmed to launch in India on May 11, the other products might be coming here soon after.

While the Pixel Fold is the very first foldable phone from Google, to be pitched against the foldable phones from Samsung, Oppo and the likes, the Pixel 7a is a midrange handset that is aimed to offer big features. The Pixel Tablet on the other hand, is going to pack in the Tensor G2 chipset found in the Pixel series of devices. Apart from these three products, we also expect to witness the introduction of several other devices including the new-gen Pixel Buds A, TWS headphones that are comparatively affordable among others. IBM Quantum-Safe Tech: Tech Major Introduces End-to-End Quantum-Safe Technology To Safeguard Enterprise, Government Key Data.

Google I/O 2023 Software & AI Announcements: Android 14 OS, Bard, Magi

Google is also expected to unveil the new Android 14 OS at the event. The tech giant is likely to announce the roll out of the beta version of Android 14 OS on devices of select testers,

Meanwhile, the updated Bard AI chatbot is also expected to be announced at the Google I/O along with other generative AI developments and AI-empowered tools for various other services. The codenamed Magi project that is thought to be integrating AI with Google search engine to offer a next-level experience, is also expected to be announced at the event. Hence, this event is a must watch.

