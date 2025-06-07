Google is rolling out "scheduled actions" in the Gemini app, a new feature to help its users to manage tasks easily. Users can ask Gemini to carry out a specific task at a chosen time. Google said, "With scheduled actions, you can streamline routine tasks or receive personalized updates directly from Gemini.” The scheduled actions feature is now available to users with a Google AI Pro or Ultra subscription, as well as those on selected Google Workspace business and education plans. Apple Arcade Expands With 9 New Games, Including UNO Arcade Edition and Upcoming Angry Birds Bounce Launch; Check Details.

Gemini New Feature

Starting today, we're rolling out scheduled actions in the @Geminiapp, a new feature designed to proactively handle your tasks. With scheduled actions, you can streamline routine tasks or receive personalized updates directly from Gemini. https://t.co/50Bwuln1iu — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) June 6, 2025

