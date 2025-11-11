Google has introduced new updates to its Google Maps application with the integration of Gemini models. The company said this would help users build apps faster and bring trusted real-world information from Google Maps to more products. The tech giant also announced several tools to help users design various experiences, such as the Builder Agent, Maps Styling Agent, Code Assist Toolkit, and more. It stated that Google Maps powers over 10 million websites and apps. Elon Musk Says All His Companies Are Trending Towards Convergence, Hints at Growing Relationships Between Tesla, xAI and Other Ventures.

Google Rolls Out New Google Maps Update

Google Maps Platform powers more than 10 million websites and apps — from real estate to food delivery and more. Now, we’re introducing updates that use Gemini models to help people build faster and bring trusted real-world information from @GoogleMaps to more products. — Google (@Google) November 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Google Maps X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)