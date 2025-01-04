Elon Musk' Grok will receive new updates and features in future as the AI company xAI begun experimenting with new capabilities. The platform is expected to introduce "TikTok-style media tab" on the mobile version and a dedicated News tab that would likely be based on X trends. The Grok AI chatbot will also get a new capability for summarising the search result. This is expected amid Elon Musk's xAI rolling out the Grok mobile app on various app stores across the world. Apple Intelligence Demands More Storage After iOS 18.2 Update for Processing Genmoji, Siri’s Improved Version and Other Features: Report.

Grok To Get Dedicated News Tab, Based on X Trends

🚨Breaking: X is working on a News Tab, it will use Ai (Grok) and it looks like the news will be based on X trends. pic.twitter.com/FaGcTX7pi5 — Iorel (@Iorel_X) January 4, 2025

X To Release TikTok-Style Media Tab on Mobile Apps

PREVIEW: X will soon be releasing a TikTok-style media tab on mobile! https://t.co/HQfs7I2nm8 — X Daily News (@xDaily) January 2, 2025

Grok To Let Summarise the Search Results

