Apple Intelligence was rolled out recently, offering the iPhone, iPad and Mac users access to the AI features. Earlier, a report said that Apple's AI system used 4GB storage space to process artificial intelligence on-device. The dedicated storage space was used before the iOS 18.2 update. After the tech giant rolled out the iOS 18.2 version update, the report said Apple Intelligence started using 7GB of storage space. It said that the additional space included features like Genmoji and Siri's improved version, resulting in a total usage of 21GBs across three devices. Apple users may consider higher storage options with future upgrades to Apple's AI system. Apple CEO Tim Cook Personally Donates USD 1 Million to Donald Trump’s Inauguration Fund, Not Associated With Company: Report.

Apple Intelligence Will Require More Storage Option in Future Upgrades

Apple Intelligence Storage Increase Apple Intelligence, initially requiring 4GB of storage, now demands 7GB per device (iPhone, iPad, or Mac) after the iOS 18.2 update. This increase accommodates new AI features like Genmoji and improved Siri capabilities, resulting in a total… pic.twitter.com/0Azp5rrY5m — Apple Club (@applesclubs) January 4, 2025

