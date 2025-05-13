Is HDFC netbanking portal and mobile app down? Customers took to X (formerly Twitter) on to complain about not being able to access HDFC Bank’s online services. Many users reported that both the website and mobile app were not working. HDFC customer said, "HDFC Netbanking, Mobile app down." Another customer said, "Your net banking and mobile banking lagging not working. Pls fix the issues asap." Another HDFC customer raised concern and asked "Mobile and web netbanking is inaccessible since morning. Whats the status?" In response to the growing complaints, HDFC Bank replied asking customers to share their registered contact number and a screenshot of the issue through direct message for further help. Google Logo Updated: First Major Redesign of ‘G’ Logo in a Decade, Rolls Out on iOS and Pixel Devices.

HDFC Netbanking, Mobile App Down

Hi Ravi, we'll look into this for you. Please DM us your registered contact number along with the screenshot of the error for further assistance. -Anay, Service Manager https://t.co/taKbFILDZD Please note that HDFC Bank will only respond using either @HDFCBank_Cares or — HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) May 13, 2025

HDFC Net Banking and Mobile Banking Issue

Hi Achintya, we'll look into this for you. Please DM us your registered contact number along with the screenshot of the error for further assistance. -Anay, Service Manager https://t.co/taKbFILDZD — HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) May 13, 2025

HDFC Bank Mobile and Web Netbanking Inaccessible

Hi Mihir, we'll certainly look into this. Please DM us your registered contact details along with the screenshot of the error for further assistance. -Anay, Service Manager https://t.co/taKbFILDZD — HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) May 13, 2025

HDFC Bank Net Banking Portal Down?

Hi Pritam, we'll certainly look into this. Please DM us your registered contact details along with the screenshot of the error for further assistance. -Anay, Service Manager https://t.co/taKbFILDZD — HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) May 13, 2025

