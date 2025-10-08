PM Narendra Modi today inaugurated the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 at New Delhi’s Yashobhoomi Convention Centre. The event is seen as a major step towards accelerating India’s digital vision and global leadership in technology. IMC 2025 aims to highlight advancements in next-generation connectivity, with a focus on 6G, 5G, quantum communications, semiconductors, optical networks, and cyber fraud prevention. As per reports, this year’s event is expected to show over 1,600 new technology applications. Around 400 companies, approximately 7,000 global delegates, and over 1,50,000 visitors representing more than 150 countries are expected to participate in IMC 2025. Anthropic To Open Bengaluru Office in Early 2026; CEO Dario Amodei To Visit India This Week, Likely To Meet PM Narendra Modi and Mukesh Ambani.

