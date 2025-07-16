Infinix India shared a post on July 16, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) and announced a special offer for students and tech buyers. The smartphone company has announced “Infinix Back to College Sale.” The post read, "Time to head back to college in style! Get the cool new GT Buds FREE with every laptop purchase, only on our website." The offer is part of Infinix’s back to college sale promotion and is available through the brand’s official website. Interested buyers can choose from a range of Infinix laptops, including the GT BOOK, ZERO BOOK 13, INBOOK X3 Slim, and more. On every laptop purchase, customers will get the Infinix GT Buds, priced at INR 3,599 for free. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Launch on July 19, 2025 With Slim, Lightweight Design; Check Key Specifications, Features and Price Range of Upcoming Samsung F Series Smartphone.

Infinix Back to College Sale

Time to head back to college in style! Get the cool new GT Buds FREE with every laptop purchase, only on our website 🤯 Snag the offer here: https://t.co/GglFaCB5pg#BackToCollege #InfinixGTBuds pic.twitter.com/6aP5kgCsFD — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) July 16, 2025

