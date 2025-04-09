iPhone 17 Pro models may support a new feature that will likely allow its users to record videos using both the front and rear cameras simultaneously. The capability, which is expected to be exclusive to the Pro models, could offer a unique way to create video content. The feature was teased in a video by the YouTube channel Front Page Tech, which also shared alleged renders of the upcoming iOS 19 design. In the end of the video, Front Page Tech revealed that the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely introduce a dual video recording feature. iPhone 17 Air May Come With Wireless Charging Instead of USB-C Port; Know What To Expect From Upcoming Device From Apple.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Camera Feature (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Pro models will reportedly feature the ability to record front and rear-facing video at the same time 🚨 The feature is expected to be exclusive to the iPhone 17 Pro models Source: @frontpagetech pic.twitter.com/BGEywHA33B — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) April 8, 2025

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max May Dual Video Recording Feature

