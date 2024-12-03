The iQOO 13 will be launched today at 12 PM in India. The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The iQOO will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The device is anticipated to feature a triple rear camera setup. A 32MP front camera is expected to feature, which may record video in 4K. The smartphone will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging and will run on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The launch price of iQOO 13 might be around INR 55,000 in India. The launch event of the iQOO 13 will be live-streamed on iQOO India's official YouTube channel. The live streaming of the launch event of the iQOO 13 will begin shortly. iPhone 17 Air Likely To Feature Single Rear Camera; Check Other Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Device From Apple.

iQOO 13 Launch Live Streaming Link

