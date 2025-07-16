iQOO Z10R will launch in India on July 24. The company has revealed that the upcoming smartphone will be available in a “Aqua Marine” colour. The iQOO described it as, "Inspired by the brilliance of the ocean. With a finish that reflects the play of light on flowing water, Aquamarine brings liquid-metallic elegance to life. Fresh, bold, and unmistakably premium." The smartphone is expected to be a mid-range device and as per reports, the iQOO Z10R price in India will likely come in between INR 15,000 and INR 20,000. The iQOO Z10R may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and could come with up to 12GB of RAM. Reports suggest it may feature a 6.77-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone might include a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch in India in January 2026, Likely To Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 and CoE OLED Display; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Inspired by the brilliance of the ocean. 🌊 With a finish that reflects the play of light on flowing water, Aquamarine brings liquid-metallic elegance to life. Fresh, bold, and unmistakably premium. Launching on 24th July on @amazonIN and https://t.co/MuJ1l95ag2 Tag a friend… pic.twitter.com/eqvbF7vviD — iQOO India (@IqooInd) July 16, 2025

