KREA AI announces its new update called "Realtime Enhancer", which allows users to help in ultra-fast upscaling of the images. According to previous reports, KREA AI was set to introduce a live painting feature for the users. As per the Dataconomy report, the platform has a collection of more than 2,500 AI models to meet the imagination and artistic vision of the users. KREA AI shared a short video showing how the new feature works on the platforms and generates Realtime images. KREA AI is an online platform that allows users to upload pictures and lets them use the AI to enhance and apply different styles. The platform helps users to generate images and videos using artificial intelligence. Microsoft Introduces ‘Energy Saver’ Mode for Windows 11 for Laptops and Desktop PCs.

KREA AI Launches New "Realtime Enhancer" on X (Watch Video):

announcing Realtime Enhancer. a new ultra-fast upscaler & enhancer is live on KREA. pic.twitter.com/xUBUfS4fXI — KREA AI (@krea_ai) December 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)