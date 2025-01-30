Meta shared about the impact of its open-source DINOv2 model on January 29, 2025. As per the post, the Meta DINOv2 model is being used by a MedTech company founded by two pediatric cardiologists to create innovative tools that can help clinicians to detect or rule out congenital heart defects in children. The development is said to make the diagnosis process faster and accurate. It highlights the growing role of AI in healthcare, particularly in the field of pediatric cardiology, where timely and accurate diagnosis is vital. Mark Zuckerberg-Run Meta Agrees To Pay Donald Trump USD 25 Million To Settle Lawsuit Over Account Suspension.

