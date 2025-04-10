Elon Musk's X is expected to introduce its WhatsApp-rival XChat soon, which will allow users to chat and share files. This standalone app will have several features, allowing users to explore and chat with others. The XChat first look showed that the platform would allow users to reply, edit messages, copy text, and help delete messages for individuals or all. The XChat (X Chat) is expected to launch on iOS and Android platforms and the web. XChat App Coming Soon: Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Separate Messaging Application, To Rival Meta’s WhatsApp; Check Features.

XChat First Look Revealed Online

BREAKING: First look of XChat on web client https://t.co/UU8sUeL5i9 pic.twitter.com/UTyi17he3V — Swak (@swak_12) April 9, 2025

XChat Interface Revealed Online

https://x.com/nima_owji/status/1910015526006616107

