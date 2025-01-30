Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has reportedly agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by US President Donald Trump in 2021. The lawsuit was against the company and Mark Zuckerberg after the social media platform decided to suspend his accounts. The suspension reportedly happened after the events surrounding the attack on the US Capitol that took place that same year. As per a report of The Wall Street Journal, Meta has agreed to pay around USD 25 million to resolve the case. The settlement amount, USD 22 million, is said to be directed towards a fund for Trump’s presidential library, while the rest will cover legal fees and compensate other plaintiffs involved in the case. Elon Musk Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2025: 'I Don't Want Any Prizes', Says US Billionaire After Slovenian MEP Branko Grims Nominates Him for Prestigious Award for Protecting Free Speech.

