Motorola will launch its new OWS (Open Wearable Audio) earbuds in India on August 28, 2025. The new Moto Buds Bass will offer 12mm ironless drivers, spatial sound, IP54 rating, 37 hours of playback time, up to eight hours of battery life and 10 minutes quick charge for enjoying three hours of music. Moto Buds Bass will offer CrystalTalk AI tech for clear communication, a dual-microphone system and two attractive colours - French Oak and Ice Melt. Motorola Razr 60 and Moto Buds Loop With ‘Swarovski Crystal’ Design Set To Launch on September 1, 2025 in India; Check Details of New Luxurious Variants.

Moto Buds Bass Details Out, Coming With 12mm Ironless Drivers

Feel the bass, feel the difference. The new moto buds BASS deliver deep, immersive sound with Super Bass powered by Hi-Res LDAC Audio. Block distractions with 50dB True ANC and enjoy studio-level clarity, certified by Hi-Res Audio Wireless. Launching 28th Aug. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 23, 2025

