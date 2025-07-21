Realme Buds T200 will launch in India on July 24, 2025, alongside the Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G smartphones. Realme has teased the new wireless earbuds ahead of launch, highlighting its long battery life and sound quality. In a recent post, the company said, “With up to 50 hours of playtime, the #realmeBudsT200 keep up with your longest days and loudest jams.” The Realme Buds T200 will feature 3D Spatial Audio to enhance the listening experience. It will feature 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Drivers, and the earbuds will also support fast charging, offering up to 5 hours of playback with 10 minutes of charge. iQOO Z10R Launch on July 24, 2025 With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC; Check Expected Price Range, Other Specifications and Features.

Realme Buds T200 Battery

Always charged for your groove. With up to 50 hours of playtime, the #realmeBudsT200 keep up with your longest days and loudest jams. Launching on 24th July, 7 PM. Know More:https://t.co/XFlR8QXkEWhttps://t.co/xO72bC061z pic.twitter.com/OWnb2RmMJM — realme (@realmeIndia) July 21, 2025

