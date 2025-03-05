OpenAI is looking for a Research Engineer for its robotics initiative, focusing on developing foundational models to advance general-purpose robotics in dynamic environments and real-world environments. The role involves owning research plans to enhance model capabilities, contributing to technical design and implementation, collaborating with cross-functional teams, and mentoring colleagues. Ideal candidates should have a research background in robotics, multimodal foundational models, scaling laws, and imitation or reinforcement learning, along with experience managing high-performing research teams. The position is based in San Francisco, operating on a hybrid work model of three in-office days per week, with relocation assistance available. Sam Altman-run OpenAI offers a compensation package which ranges from USD 2,95,000 to USD 5,30,000, and it also includes equity offers. OpenAI Announces ‘NextGenAI’ Consortium Partnering With 15 Leading Institutions To Accelerate Research, CEO Sam Altman Says GPT-4.5 Coming to the Plus Users Soon.

OpenAI Hiring Research Engineer for Robotics

The robot learning team at OpenAI is hiring. We're a small, talented team building the robotics stack from zero to one, exploring fundamental questions in robot foundation models. Join us to shape the future of intelligent robots! https://t.co/3xyWctkFpO — Xingyu Lin (@Xingyu2017) March 4, 2025

