OpenAI introduced NextGenAI, a consortium uniting 15 leading institutions using AI to advance research and education, with USD 50 million in funding. By uniting the institutions in the United States, the OpenAI NextGenAI will analyse the progress at a faster rate and fuel the next generation of discoveries. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also confirmed rolling out GPT-4.5 to the plus tier over a few days. Opera Browser Operator Introduced, AI Agent To Automate Web Tasks With Secure Browsing.

OpenAI NextGenAI Consortium Announced To Accelerate Research

Introducing NextGenAI—a first-of-its-kind consortium uniting 15 leading institutions using AI to advance research and education, founded with $50M in funding and tools from OpenAI. https://t.co/6rybRcJvGG — OpenAI Newsroom (@OpenAINewsroom) March 4, 2025

OpenAI GPT-4.5 Coming to the Plus Users Soon

we are likely going to roll out GPT-4.5 to the plus tier over a few days. there is no perfect way to do this; we wanted to do it for everyone tomorrow, but it would have meant we had to launch with a very low rate limit. we think people are gonna use this a lot and love it. — Sam Altman (@sama) March 4, 2025

