OpenAI has released an improved version of GPT-4o for the users. The newly improved GPT-4o saves memories and also enhances the problem-solving capabilities for STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). Sam Altman-run company also announced that it made subtle changes in how GPT-4o responded, making it more proactive. OpenAI said, "We think these updates help GPT-4o feel more intuitive and effective across a variety of tasks." OpenAI Partners With Singapore Airlines To Integrate AI in Industry and Enhance Customer Experience, Improve Air Travel.

GPT-4o Improved Version Rolled Out by OpenAI

GPT 4o got improved once again 👀 https://t.co/r5zM7D3MLW pic.twitter.com/6Wrl4q1pPP — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) April 26, 2025

