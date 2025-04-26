OpenAI announced its first major airline partnership with Singapore Airlines. The ChatGPT developer would integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into the airlines, transforming the industry. The OpenAI-Singapore Airlines partnership may redefine the airline industry and may improve air travel by introducing genAI and smart assistance. Motorola Teams Up With Perplexity AI To Offer Pre-Installed App and 3-Month Free Pro Access.

