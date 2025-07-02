The OPPO Pad SE tablet will be launched in India on July 3, 2025 (tomorrow), and it will have a 9,340mAh battery alongside the OPPO Reno 14 series. The upcoming tablet will come with 36-Month Fluency Protection and Immersive Eye-Care Display. OPPO Pad SE is expected to feature an 11-inch LCD display with 500 nits of peak brightness and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The battery may support up to 33W fast-charging and offer 11 hours of video playback and usage. As per rumours, it has a 7.39mm thickness and may weigh 520 to 530 grams. OPPO Pad SE is rumoured to be offered in Starlight Silver and Twilight Blue. It may be priced between INR 13,000 to INR 16,000. Vivo X200 FE India Launch Expected Soon, Coming With IP68 and IP69 Water and Dust Resistance Rating; Here’s Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

OPPO Pad SE Launching in India on July 3, 2025

Meet the OPPO Pad SE – powerful, eye-friendly, and built to last. Launches 3rd July, 12PM.#OPPOPadSE pic.twitter.com/BIbY4hbLEo — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 2, 2025

