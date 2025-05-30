Arvind Srinivas-run Perplexity AI launched 'Perplexity Labs' to perform more complex tasks. The company said, "It's is like having an entire team at your disposal." Using Perplexity Labs, users could build analytical reports, presentations dynamic dashboards and more. Perplexity AI launched its Labs to Pro users. Grammarly Secures USD 1 Billion Financing From General Catalyst To Accelerate AI Growth, Announces CEO Shishir Mehrotra.

Perplexity Launched Labs for More Complex Tasks

Today we're launching Perplexity Labs. Labs is for your more complex tasks. It's is like having an entire team at your disposal. Build anything from analytical reports and presentations to dynamic dashboards. Now available for all Pro users. pic.twitter.com/OSGV1dioeK — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) May 29, 2025

