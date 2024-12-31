PhonePe, India's leading digital payment app and fintech platform, made an official announcement about a misleading video claiming that "fake apps can make UPI payments". The company drew customers' attention to the false claims on social media and said they were untrue. To make UPI transactions, the user must need authorised or licensed third-party application providers (TPAPs). The fintech company advised users to be cautious and avoid such misleading videos. India Achievements in 2024: India Emerges As Global Leader in Space, Nuclear Energy, AI, Infrastructure, Biotech, Pharma, Blockchain and Other Sectors.

PhonePe Issues Statement of UPI Payment Fake Claims

UPI payments can only be made via authorised apps. Stay informed, stay safe. pic.twitter.com/cTNczSEiZQ — PhonePe (@PhonePe) December 31, 2024

