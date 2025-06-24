OPPO has officially revealed new design details of its upcoming Reno 14 series ahead of the India launch. The Chinese smartphone maker said that the upcoming OPPO Reno 14 and OPPO Reno 14 Pro would feature "Velvet Glass", a feather-like design on the rear with an iridescent glow process and ultra-thin screen bezels. It will have an IP69 rating for protection against dust and water. The standard OPPO Reno 14 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset and a 6,000mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging. It may feature a 6.59-inch flat 1.5K OLED display. The Pro variant will likely to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC, a larger 6,200mAh battery with the same 80W fast charging support, and a 6.83-inch OLED display. Both smartphones will include a dual-camera setup on the rear with a 3.5x telephoto lens and an aerospace-grade aluminium frame. According to a tipster, the OPPO Reno 14 8GB+256GB would be launched at INR 37,999 and the 12GB+256GB variant at INR 39,999. Vivo T4 Lite 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

OPPO Reno 14 Series Coming With 'Velvet Glass' Design Soon

Where innovation meets craftsmanship. Crafted to touch your senses. The design isn’t just seen—it’s felt. The texture of the OPPO Reno14 Series brings elegance to your everyday grip.#OPPOReno14Series #TravelWithReno #AIPortraitCamera pic.twitter.com/rnm78WxuHF — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) June 24, 2025

OPPO Reno 14 Price Leaked for 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB Variant

Reno 14 ???? 8/256GB - ₹37,999 12/256GB - ₹39,999 — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) June 24, 2025

