Alibaba's AI company Qwen launched its most advanced agent code model yet called 'Qwen3-Coder'. The company said, "We’re releasing Qwen3-Coder-480B-A35B-Instruct, our most powerful open agentic code model to date. " Qwen further mentioned that the new advanced agent code model was a 480B-parameter Mixture-of-Expert (MoE) model (35B active). The Qwen3-Coder-480B-A35B-Instruct natively supports 256K context and scales to 1M context with extrapolation. Qwen3-Coder is an open-source model. ChatGPT Agent Tool Rolling Out to macOS App After Rolling Out to Pro, Plus and Teams Users.

Qwen3-Code Open-Source Model Agentic Code Launched

🚀 Meet Qwen3-Coder, our most advanced agentic code model yet! Kicking off with the open-sourced model Qwen3-Coder-480B-A35B-Instruct, a 480B MoE with 32B active parameters for top coding & agentic tasks. Plus, we're open-sourcing Qwen Code, a CLI tool for agentic programming!… https://t.co/pxCdhIpAoF — Alibaba Group (@AlibabaGroup) July 22, 2025

