Alibaba's Qwen has introduced a bi-lingual TTS (text-to-speech) AI model called "Qwen-TTS". The Chinese AI company said that its Qwen-TTS has released the new speech model to Qwen API, and it comes with seven bi-lingual voices, including Cherry, Ethan, Chelsie, Serena, Dylan, Jada and Sunny. Currently, the Qwen-TTS model is offered in three Chinese dialects: Beijing, Shanghai and Sichuan. Qwen said, "Trained on millions of hours of speech, it delivers ultra-natural, expressive audio with smart prosody, pacing, and emotion". AI Spending on Rise: 88% of Global Firms Now Have Dedicated Budgets for Artificial Intelligence, Investment Focus Shifts to AI Agents, Says Nasscom Report.

Qwen-TTS, New Speech Model Launched by Alibaba's Qwen

🚀 Meet Qwen-TTS – now live via the Qwen API ! Trained on millions of hours of speech, it delivers ultra-natural, expressive audio with smart prosody, pacing, and emotion. 🗣️ Supports 3 Chinese dialects: Beijing, Shanghai, Sichuan 🎙️ 7 bilingual voices: Cherry, Ethan, Chelsie,… pic.twitter.com/n5ZikUnesP — Qwen (@Alibaba_Qwen) June 30, 2025

