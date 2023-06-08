realme 11 Pro+ launched in India priced from Rs 27,999 to Rs 29,999. On the other hand, the realme 11 Pro prices start at Rs 23,999 going up to Rs 27,999. Both the phones will be coming with special SRK discounts and will be going on sale starting from June 15 at 12pm and will be available through realme online stores and Flipkart, while pre-bookings start on June 9. realme Revolutionising the Smartphone Industry With New Level of Innovations.

realme Pro Series Launched In India starting At Rs 23,999:

And here it is! The early access sale begins today at 6PM. The #realme11ProPlus5G starting 27,999 and the #realme11Pro5G starting at 23,999! #200MPzoomToTheNextLevel Grab the masterpiece today! pic.twitter.com/1O6CddKzNJ — realme (@realmeIndia) June 8, 2023

realme Pro Series Early Access Sale in India:

You can own the #realme11ProSeries5G today! The Early Access Sale begins at 6PM today evening. Avail offers up to ₹2000. Stay tuned! #200MPzoomToTheNextLevel pic.twitter.com/bZ1LC1dubH — realme (@realmeIndia) June 8, 2023

