realme has launched the highly anticipated realme 11 Pro and realme 11 Pro+ smartphones in India. The Realme 11 Pro+ comes with a humongous 200MP primary sensor with a special Moon mode for the photography aficionados who love capturing images of the moon. The realme 11 Pro+ packs in the Dimesnity 7050 chipset, premium curved 120Hz display and a unique premium design along with an array of other fascinating features to offer a great well-rounded package. realme Revolutionising the Smartphone Industry With New Level of Innovations.

realme 11 Pro+ Launched in India:

It's true that we don’t leave any opportunity to amaze our users! Witness this with our spellbound premium vegan leather design and range of color options - sunrise beige, astral black and oasis green. Join the live stream now - https://t.co/miKxCWokwJ pic.twitter.com/0WmQCr9Y4e — realme (@realmeIndia) June 8, 2023

realme 11 Pro Series Offer Leap-Forward Mobile Photography:

Zoom in and capture every detail with the #realme11ProSeries5G with 4x In-sensor Zoom technology. From buildings to portraits to landscapes, enjoy lossless ultra-clear images at different focal lengths. Join the live stream now - https://t.co/miKxCWokwJ pic.twitter.com/KQBMayoBKM — realme (@realmeIndia) June 8, 2023

