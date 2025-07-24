Realme 15 Pro 5G was launched in India with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, a 50MP triple AI camera setup, and 4K recording capability. The new Realme smartphone comes with a 50MP primary camera, 50MP ultrawide camera 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP front-facing camera. Realme 15 Pro 5G comes with a larger 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging and still has a 7.69mm thickness and 187 gram weight. The device comes with AI Edit Genie, which works with voice control and offers access to various photo editing features powered by artificial intelligence. It has AI Party Mode and AI MagicGlow 2.0 features as well. The Pro variant gets a 6,500-nit brighter 4D Curve+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Realme 15 Pro 5G price in India starts at INR 28,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and INR 30,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB variant. The 12GB+256GB variant is launched at INR 32,999 and the 12GB+512GB variant at INR 35,999. The official sale will begin on July 24, 2025. The smartphone will be offered in three colours - Flowing Silver, Silk Purple and Velvet Green. iQOO Z10R 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400; Check Prices of Each Variant, Specifications and Features.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)