Realme P3 Pro 5G launch date is on February 18 in India. Realme has been teasing its upcoming smartphone on social media platforms and noted, "Realme P3 Pro 5G features the segment’s largest VC cooling system & we all know why." The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. It is anticipated to come with up to 12GB of RAM and is likely to offer storage options of up to 256GB. The Realme P3 Pro is expected to come with a 50MP camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). Realme P3 Pro will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery along with 80W fast charging support. The Realme P3 Pro 5G price may be around INR 25,000. iPhone SE 4 Launch Might Be on February 11; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming Device From Apple.

Realme P3 Pro 5G To Feature ‘Segment’s Largest VC Cooling System’

Spill the tea—we know you know it!#realmeP3Pro5G features the segment’s largest VC cooling system & we all know why! #BornToSlay Search for the #realmeP3Pro5G on @Flipkart & stand a chance to win the slayer itself: https://t.co/Guexs9tLzd *T&C Apply: https://t.co/JKTcndoJG1 — realme (@realmeIndia) February 9, 2025

