New Delhi, February 10: iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch on February 11, 2025. The iPhone SE models have always offered a budget-friendly alternative to the brand’s premium models, and the SE 4 is anticipated to follow that same pattern. Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 4 will come with improvements compared to its predecessor.

It has been three years since the last SE model was released. The iPhone SE 3 was launched in 2022. The upcoming iPhone SE 4 is expected to showcase some noticeable design changes and enhancements in its features. Reports suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will likely adopt a notch design, similar to that of the iPhone 14, rather than the Dynamic Island feature found in the higher-end iPhone models. There have been rumours, which suggest that the iPhone SE 4 could be launched this week. Reports indicate a potential launch date around February 11 (tomorrow). Apple Reaches All-Time High iPhone Export at INR 1 Lakh Crore in 10 Months of FY25 Driven by PLI Scheme.

iPhone SE 4 Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the iPhone SE 4 is likely to feature a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It may include HDR10 support and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The device is expected to be powered by the A18 chip, the same chip that is included in the iPhone 16 model. It is expected to come with 4GB and 8GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB and 256GB. Additionally, there are rumours that Apple may introduce its first in-house cellular modem with the iPhone SE 4. The upcoming iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to feature a 48MP rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a dual-LED tone flash, along with a 12MP front camera. iOS 18.4 Update: Apple Expected To Launch 1st Beta Next Week, Roll Out Final Update in April 2025; Check Anticipated Apple Intelligence Features and Upgrades.

iPhone SE 4 Price (Expected)

The iPhone SE 4 price is anticipated to be between INR 45,000 and INR 50,000 in India. In the United States, the starting price is expected to be around USD 500.

