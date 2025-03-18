New Delhi, March 18: POCO F7 Pro and POCO F7 Ultra are expected to launch soon in India. The smartphones will likely arrive with advanced features and specifications. Both smartphone models may come with powerful processors, improved displays, and with long battery capacities. The POCO F7 Pro and POCO F7 Ultra is anticipated to feature the Snapdragon processor.

The Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra are expected to feature a punch hole display, curved edges, and narrow bezels for a sleek design. The POCO F7 Pro is likely to be available in several colour options, which may include Blue, Silver, and Black. The POCO F7 Ultra may come in Black and Yellow colour options. As per reports, the POCO F7 Pro price is expected to be at approximately EUR 599 (around INR 56,600), while the POCO F7 Ultra price might be around EUR 749 (approximately INR 70,800). iPhone 17 Air May Come With Wireless Charging Instead of USB-C Port; Know What To Expect From Upcoming Device From Apple.

POCO F7 Pro, POCO F7 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the POCO F7 Pro is anticipated to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It is expected to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely feature a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP secondary lens, along with a 20MP front-facing camera. Additionally, the POCO F7 Pro could be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with a support of 90W fast charging. Samsung One UI 7 Release Date: Samsung Confirms Rollout From April 7, 2025 With AI-Driven Enhancements and Gemini Integration; Check Compatible Devices.

The POCO F7 Ultra might be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The smartphone is likely to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. The rear camera setup of the smartphone may include a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 32MP ultra-wide-angle lens. POCO F7 Ultra could feature a 32MP front-facing camera. The POCO F7 Pro and POCO F7 Ultra are anticipated to run on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. Additionally, both models may come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

