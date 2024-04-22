The Redmi A3x launch date in India is expected to be soon announced by Xiaomi. According to a known leaker, Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), The Redmi A3x received NBTC certifications, which hints at the launch happening soon in India. According to a report by Gizmochina, the Redmi A3x launch will take place in April 2024. The new A3x will reportedly offer features similar to those of the Redmi A3. Since the Redmi A series is known to offer affordable entry-level smartphone under Rs 10,000, the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi A3x might follow in the same footsteps and reportedly offer messaging, calling and regular internet usage capabilities. Soon Xiaomi will unveil the specifications, features and latest design of the upcoming A3x smartphone in India along with its official launch date. Realme NARZO 70x 5G, Realme NARZO 70 5G To Launch on April 24; Know Processor, Features and Other Key Specifications of New Realme NARZO Smartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi A3x Received NBTC Certifications:

