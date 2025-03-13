Redmi has announced a collaboration with the Indus App Store and said, "Your New App Destination is Here!" The Indus App Store was developed by PhonePe and offers several benefits to users, such as zero commission charged by the company for in-app purchases, no listing fees, and the ability to integrate their own payment gateways. The store also lets its users integrate their own payment gateways and offer a localised experience in support of 12 Indian languages.
Redmi Partners With PhonePe’s Indus App Store To Offer Localised, Seamless Experience
Your New App Destination is Here!
Say hello to @IndusAppstore - a seamless, localized platform designed just for you.
Get ready to explore, download, and experience apps in a whole new way. pic.twitter.com/RKL1I2N1Bq
— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) March 13, 2025
