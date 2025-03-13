Redmi Partners With PhonePe’s Indus App Store To Offer Localised, Seamless Experience

Redmi partnered with PhonePe’s Indus App Store to provide users with a localized and seamless app experience.

Redmi Partners With PhonePe’s Indus App Store To Offer Localised, Seamless Experience
Redmi Available on Indus App Store (Photo Credits: X/RedmiIndia)
Kalpeshkumar Patelia| Mar 13, 2025 11:45 AM IST

Redmi has announced a collaboration with the Indus App Store and said, "Your New App Destination is Here!" The Indus App Store was developed by PhonePe and offers several benefits to users, such as zero commission charged by the company for in-app purchases, no listing fees, and the ability to integrate their own payment gateways. The store also lets its users integrate their own payment gateways and offer a localised experience in support of 12 Indian languages.  Close

Redmi has announced a collaboration with the Indus App Store and said, "Your New App Destination is Here!" The Indus App Store was developed by PhonePe and offers several benefits to users, such as zero commission charged by the company for in-app purchases, no listing fees, and the ability to integrate their own payment gateways. The store also lets its users integrate their own payment gateways and offer a localised experience in support of 12 Indian languages. Samsung Partners With NVIDIA To Advance AI in Mobile Networks, Tech Giant Aims To Unlock Full Potential of Software-Based Networks.

