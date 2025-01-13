Reliance Jio’s 5G connectivity is now available at the world’s highest battlefield, Siachen Glacier. In an achievement, the Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army, in collaboration with Jio Telecom, installed the first-ever 5G mobile tower at the Siachen Glacier. It was announced on January 13, 2025, through a social media post, which highlighted the determination and dedication of the team behind the landmark project. The post of Fire and Fury Corps read, "This indomitable feat is dedicated to our brave soldiers who are deployed in challenging conditions. Fire and Fury Signallers and Siachen Warriors overcame harsh terrain and extreme temperatures below -40 degree C to install the 5G BTS at North Glacier." Jio expressed its gratitude with a post and said, “At the nation’s service. Always.” Who Installed 1st Mobile Tower at World’s Highest Battleground?

Reliance Jio 5G Connectivity at Siachen Glacier

MERCURY OUTREACH - ANOTHER MILESTONE ACHIEVEMENT 5G Connectivity at the Highest Battlefield of the World Fire and Fury Corps in collaboration with Jio Telecom successfully installed the first ever 5G Mobile Tower on the Siachen Glacier. This indomitable feat is dedicated to… pic.twitter.com/laFosDStoi — @firefurycorps_IA (@firefurycorps) January 13, 2025

Reliance Jio Says ‘At Nation’s Service. Always!’

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)