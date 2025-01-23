Samsung Galaxy S25 series is launched in India, which includes the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphones. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is equipped with Corning Gorilla Armor 2, the world’s first scratch-resistant, anti-reflective glass ceramic. The technology reduces surface reflections indoors and outdoors to improve the mobile display experience. The S25 Ultra is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and features a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 200MP main camera. The smartphone also includes advanced Google Gemini features. The AI tools include the Gemini Assistant, the Call Transcript feature, the Drawing Assist tool, Writing Assist, and more. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is available in India in three variants, which include 12GB RAM + 256GB priced at INR 1,29,999, 12GB RAM + 512GB for INR 1,41,999, and 12GB RAM + 1TB for INR 1,65,999. Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra start today, and sales will begin from February 7, 2025. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launched in India: South Korean Tech Giant Will Manufacture New Galaxy S25 Series at Noida Factory in India, Says JB Park.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Features Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection

