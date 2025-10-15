Samsung has announced the launch date of the Project Moohan XR headset. The company has confirmed that its upcoming Galaxy Event will be held on October 21, 2025. The tech giant shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 15, and said, "Come meet the first official device on Android XR—Project Moohan." The event will be live streamed at 10:00 PM ET (October 22, 7:30 AM IST) at Samsung Newsroom and the company’s official YouTube channel. The event will launch Samsung’s new mixed reality headset, built on Google’s Android XR platform. The company has teased the upcoming Project Moohan headset to experience new ways to play, discover, and work. In a press release, Samsung said, “At the heart of this vision is Android XR, a powerful platform optimized with AI embedded right from the start. Co-developed with Google and Qualcomm, Android XR is designed to scale across form factors, bringing AI to the center of immersive, everyday experiences.” ChatGPT New Feature Update: Sam Altman Announces OpenAI Will Allow ‘Erotica’ Chats on AI Chatbot for Verified Adults From December.

Samsung Galaxy Event on October 21

💙 Like this post for exclusive updates and join us at Samsung Galaxy Event on October 21 at 10PM ET, to experience new ways to play, discover, and work. Come meet the first official device on Android XR—Project Moohan. pic.twitter.com/4nhjYj1Q4y — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) October 14, 2025

