NISAR Earth observation satellite has been successfully launched into orbit today by ISRO’s GSLV-F16 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota. The NISAR mission liftoff took place today at 5:40 PM IST, following a livestream broadcast on ISRO’s official YouTube channel. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), in partnership with NASA, developed the NISAR satellite to observe land deformation, ice deformation, oceanic regions, and ecosystems across areas important to both Indian and US scientific communities. ISRO noted, “It is an L and S-band, global, microwave imaging mission, with capability to acquire fully polarimetric and interferometric data.” NISAR is a NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar mission designed to capture images of “global land and ice-covered surfaces, including islands, sea-ice and selected oceans every 12 days.” SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Launches 28 Starlink Satellites to Low-Earth Orbit From Florida.

NISAR, NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar Mission Launched Into Orbit

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)