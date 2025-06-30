Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin’s New Shepard completed its 33rd mission to space on June 29, 2025. The NS-33 mission lifted off from Launch Site One in West Texas. It marked the company’s 13th human spaceflight. The New Shepard Mission NS-33 included six crew members, Allie Kuehner and her husband, Carl Kuehner, Leland Larson, Freddie Rescigno, Jr., Owolabi Salis, and Jim Sitkin. New Shepard has now flown 70 people to space, including four repeat flyers. The mission was a success and was celebrated by Blue Origin's CEO, Dave Limp. He praised the astronauts and the team and said, "This is our fifth New Shepard launch this year. The crew shares a strong commitment to our overall mission, and I look forward to seeing how an experience like this turns into action for the benefit of Earth." Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Describes Life on ISS During Video Interaction With PM Narendra Modi, Says ‘From Here, We See Sunrise and Sunset 16 Times a Day’ (Watch Video).

NS-33 Mission

We just completed our 13th human spaceflight and the 33rd flight of the New Shepard program. The astronaut crew included Allie Kuehner and her husband, Carl Kuehner, Leland Larson, Freddie Rescigno, Jr., Owolabi Salis, and Jim Sitkin. To date, New Shepard has flown 70 people to… pic.twitter.com/A3cHMAefZs — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) June 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)