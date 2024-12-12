Elon Musk announced that the preparations for the Starship Flight 7 had begun ahead of the launch. Musk's aerospace company, SpaceX, shared images of the seventh flight that was ready for testing. The next flight is set to take off on January 11, 2025, with objectives similar to those of the previous flights. These testings showcase the fully reusable transportation system designed to carry cargo and crew to Earth's orbit, Moon, Mars and other places. Elon Musk posted, "Preparing for Starship 7" on X in reply to SpaceX. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Expands Starlink to Cape Verde County From Africa, India Launch Expected As Early as January 2025.

Preparing for Starship Flight 7, Said Elon Musk on X

Preparing for Starship 7 https://t.co/nFSqPGbFWw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2024

