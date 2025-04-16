Elon Musk's xAI has released the first version of Grok Studio, allowing users to help generate documents and reports and browse games. Using the Grok Studio, the users can open their documents in separate windows and work on the content with the AI chatbot. Grok announced that it also added code execution and Google Drive support. After generating the content, it helps in editing them and making changes. ChatGPT-Developer OpenAI Building Its Own Social Media Platform to Rival Elon Musk-Run X, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta: Report.

Grok Studio Released for Users to Generate, Edit Documents and Do More

Today, we are releasing the first version of Grok studio, adding code execution and google drive support. Grok Studio Grok can now generate documents, code, reports, and browser games. Grok Studio will open your content in a separate window, allowing both you and Grok to… pic.twitter.com/lyQh06F8eP — Grok (@grok) April 16, 2025

