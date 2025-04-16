Tesla could reportedly be looking to build an EV charging network in India. After CEO Elon Musk met with PM Narendra Modi, Tesla started hiring candidates for multiple positions in India ahead of its launch. According to a report, Elon Musk's EV firm could launch its charging infrastructure across India based on the new job listing. The US-based electric vehicle maker is expected to launch Tesla Model Y in India, which was recently spotted testing on the Mumbai-Pune road, according to a report by Cartoq. The company is also expected to launch entry-level Tesla Model 3. What Is ANPR AI Camera? How Does It Identify Old Vehicles? All About Automatic Number Plate Recognition Cameras, Set To Be Used in Delhi.

Tesla Planning to Build EV Charging Network Across India

🚨 BREAKING: Elon Musk’s Tesla might be looking to build EV Charging Network in India. New job listing in India suggest Tesla is gearing up to launch its charging infrastructure across the country. pic.twitter.com/t2skGNzafd — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 16, 2025

