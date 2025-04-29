Elon Musk's Starlink announced a $0 Starlink Kit with a 12-month Residential Commitment option for the select market. As a part of this free Starlink Kit plan for high-speed internet, the customers have a 30-day trial period with the option to get a full refund for the service. After the trial, the 12-month service commitment begins from the activation date. During this commitment period, actions such as changing the service address, cancelling the service, failing to pay bills on time, attempting to transfer the kit, or cancelling during the trial without returning the kit will incur a Change Fee. This fee decreases monthly on a pro-rated basis over the 12 months and varies by market. The offer is available in countries like Italy, Germany, Spain, Greece, Ireland, Poland, Austria, Norway, Netherlands, Croatia, Czech Republic, and Switzerland, with select availability in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and New Zealand. Elon Musk Says Robots Will Surpass Best Human Surgeons Within 5 Years, Citing Neuralink’s Use of Robotics.

Starlink Announced Free Internet Plan $0 Starkit With 12-Month Residential Commitment

$0 for the Standard Kit with 12-month residential service plan commitment, now available in select markets. Reliable high-speed internet in even the most rural and remote locations. Check your address availability → https://t.co/jXEyJ0fejz pic.twitter.com/EFCRQd2sfP — Starlink (@Starlink) April 29, 2025

