SpaceX Starship reportedly exploded during a static fire test, causing the loss of Starship 36. As per a report of Nextspaceflight, the upper-stage prototype, known as Ship 36, exploded moments before its scheduled static fire test at the Masseys test site. Ship 36 was a Starship upper-stage prototype and was preparing for a static firing of its 6 Raptor engines in preparation for Starship Flight 10 when an unexpected anomaly occurred, which reportedly led to the destruction of the vehicle. As per reports, Ship 36 was intended to fly on Starship Flight 10. Axiom-4 Mission Temporarily Halted: Shubhanshu Shukla’s Spaceflight Not Expected To Launch Before June 22 Due to Safety Concerns.

