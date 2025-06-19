SpaceX Starship reportedly exploded during a static fire test, causing the loss of Starship 36. As per a report of Nextspaceflight, the upper-stage prototype, known as Ship 36, exploded moments before its scheduled static fire test at the Masseys test site. Ship 36 was a Starship upper-stage prototype and was preparing for a static firing of its 6 Raptor engines in preparation for Starship Flight 10 when an unexpected anomaly occurred, which reportedly led to the destruction of the vehicle. As per reports, Ship 36 was intended to fly on Starship Flight 10. Axiom-4 Mission Temporarily Halted: Shubhanshu Shukla’s Spaceflight Not Expected To Launch Before June 22 Due to Safety Concerns.

Ship 36 Set to Static Fire, Blew Up at SpaceX Masseys

ANOMALY! Just before Ship 36 was set to Static Fire, it blew up at SpaceX Masseys! Live on X and YT:https://t.co/GPjZIX1Zyd pic.twitter.com/CfZhDeSGae — NSF - NASASpaceflight.com (@NASASpaceflight) June 19, 2025

SpaceX Starship 36 Explosion

BREAKING: Starship 36 has been lost. It exploded just moments before the scheduled test. 😭 pic.twitter.com/FB3VP59eNO — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) June 19, 2025

SpaceX Starship 36 Explodes During Static Fire Test

🚨#BREAKING: Watch as SpaceX Starship 36 explodes during static fire test right before launch later this month 📌#Starbase | #Texas Watch as a massive explosion erupts near Starbase City, Texas, during a critical moment in SpaceX’s preparations for Starship Flight 10. The… pic.twitter.com/Rp2tlddenf — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)