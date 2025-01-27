Sridhar Vembu, founder of Zoho Corp, has stepped down as CEO to focus on research and development as the company’s new Chief Scientist. In a post on X, Vembu cited the growing challenges and opportunities in AI as key factors behind his decision. "A new chapter begins today. In view of the various challenges and opportunities facing us, including recent major developments in AI, it has been decided that it is best that I should focus full time on R&D initiatives, along with pursuing my personal rural development mission," he wrote. Vembu said co-founder Shailesh Kumar Davey will assume the role of CEO. Vembu emphasised his commitment to driving deep R&D initiatives moving forward. "I will step down as CEO of Zoho Corp and take a new role as Chief Scientist, responsible for deep R&D initiatives. Our co-founder Shailesh Kumar Davey will serve as our new group CEO. Our co-founder Tony Thomas will lead Zoho US. Rajesh Ganesan will lead our ManageEngine division and Mani Vembu will lead the Zoho.com division. The future of our company entirely depends on how well we navigate the R&D challenge and I am looking forward to my new assignment with energy and vigor. I am also very happy to get back to hands-on technical work," he added. Who Is Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu? What Did He Say on Cow Urine and Cow Dung, Sparking Debate?

Sridhar Vembu Resigns As Zoho Corps CEO

